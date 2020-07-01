NYS again delays pay raises for state employees

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — New York State is deferring scheduled pay raises for state employees until October.

The pay raises, which were originally supposed to go into effect in April for about 80,000 workers, were then slated for July. But now state workers will have to wait at least another 90 days to see an increase.

In a Facebook post, CSEA Local 1000, which represents state workers said in part: “… CSEA continues to support full retroactive payment of the wage increase for all state workers, but we also recognize the dire financial position the state is in and have no desire to see members laid off or furloughed…”

NYS Division of the Budget spokesperson Freeman Klopott said, “The New York State workforce has proven its dedication time and time again, and we are proud and appreciative of the incredible effort state workers have put into supporting New Yorkers through this public health crisis. The unfortunate reality is that the state has had to implement tight spending controls, including freezes on new contracts and hiring, and withholding a portion of local aid, as we contend with a cash crunch caused by federal inaction to provide assistance to fund critical local services which are in jeopardy every day of delay…”

CSEA has already filed a grievance for members in the “Executive branch agencies and Unified Court System” in regards to the delayed pay raises. The union is also calling on its members to take action by urging members of Congress to provide states with more federal funding.

Klopott said, after the 90 day period, the state will again reassess whether the pay raises can be implemented.