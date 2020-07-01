1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

NYS again delays pay raises for state employees

by: Corina Cappabianca

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — New York State is deferring scheduled pay raises for state employees until October. 

The pay raises, which were originally supposed to go into effect in April for about 80,000 workers, were then slated for July. But now state workers will have to wait at least another 90 days to see an increase. 

In a Facebook post, CSEA Local 1000, which represents state workers said in part: “… CSEA continues to support full retroactive payment of the wage increase for all state workers, but we also recognize the dire financial position the state is in and have no desire to see members laid off or furloughed…”

NYS Division of the Budget spokesperson Freeman Klopott said, “The New York State workforce has proven its dedication time and time again, and we are proud and appreciative of the incredible effort state workers have put into supporting New Yorkers through this public health crisis. The unfortunate reality is that the state has had to implement tight spending controls, including freezes on new contracts and hiring, and withholding a portion of local aid, as we contend with a cash crunch caused by federal inaction to provide assistance to fund critical local services which are in jeopardy every day of delay…”

CSEA has already filed a grievance for members in the “Executive branch agencies and Unified Court System” in regards to the delayed pay raises. The union is also calling on its members to take action by urging members of Congress to provide states with more federal funding.

Klopott said, after the 90 day period, the state will again reassess whether the pay raises can be implemented.

