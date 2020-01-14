NYPD probed for possible racial bias in subway fare policing

FILE – In this March 3, 2016, file photo, New York City police officers observe commuters using turnstiles at a Harlem subway station in New York. New York City’s policing of subway fare beaters is drawing scrutiny from the state’s attorney general for possible racial bias. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

New York City’s policing of subway fare beaters is drawing scrutiny from the state’s attorney general for possible racial bias.

Letitia James announced Monday that her office is investigating the New York Police Department’s fare-enforcement practices after the department released new data showing black and Hispanic people account for the vast majority of its fare-related summonses and arrests.

Ken Lovett, a senior adviser to subway agency chairman Pat Foye, said in a statement that all customers “are entitled to fair and equal treatment under the law.”

The NYPD says officers “enforce the law fairly and equally without consideration of race or ethnicity.”