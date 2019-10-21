NYC approves first Central Park monument honoring women

A building at 432 Park Ave, center, is seen from Central Park in Manhattan, New York, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2016. The last few years have seen the rise of the supertall, a building standing more than 300 meters high. New technologies have allowed the buildings to have footprints no more than the width of a brownstone or two, a far cry from the massive city block an older building like the Empire State Building requires. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City has approved a Central Park monument featuring — for the first time — accomplished women.

A city commission voted Monday to erect the tribute to three civil rights pioneers: Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Sojourner Truth.

The famous park currently has 23 statues of men who left their mark on history. There’s not a single female — unless you count fictional characters like Mother Goose and Alice in Wonderland.

Artist Meredith Bergmann’s work is to be dedicated next August, marking the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in the United States.

The sculpture will break what some have dubbed the “bronze ceiling” in the 166-year-old urban oasis.

The final approval came from the Public Design Commission, an agency that reviews artworks on city-owned property.