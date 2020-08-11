NY State Police need help with Rensselaer County murder cold case

LATHAM, N.Y. (WTEN) — New York State Police in Schodack and the Troop G Major Crimes Unit are asking for the public’s help with the murder of 15-year-old Robert “Bobby” Gutkaiss.

15-year old Robert “Bobby” Gutkaiss’ body was found on a logging road in Stephentown, N.Y. on July 8, 1983. (NYSP)

Gutkaiss was last seen leaving his berry picking job at Pease Farm in Stephentown on June 30, 1983. It was Bobby’s first day on the job, and he worked from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The owner of Pease Farm stated that the last time he saw Gutkaiss, he was walking in a northerly direction along State Route 22. He was due to return later that evening to receive his pay, but Bobby never returned.

At 10:40 p.m. Bobby’s mother, Grace Gutkaiss, reported that he had not returned home from his job at the farm. A missing person investigation was started. Friends, family, and neighbors were interviewed along with organized searches, all failed to find Bobby.

The logging road where Robert “Bobby” Gutkaiss’ decomposing body was found on July 8, 1983.

Report of a foul odor on a logging road in Stephentown came into State Police on July 7, 1983. The next day, July 8, the decomposing body of Robert “Bobby” Gutkaiss was found. Gutkaiss’s death was ruled a homicide.

New York State Police are asking for any assistance from the public in their ongoing effort to solve the murder of Robert “Bobby” Gutkaiss. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call SP Schodack at 518-732-4644.