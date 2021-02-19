NY Senator Gillibrand calls for more funds to help low-income families with heat bills

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Senator Kirsten Gillibrand was in Albany Friday, urging Congress to deliver robust Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) funding in the next coronavirus relief package in order to provide critical assistance for low-income households and seniors.

“Families across our state are struggling to basically make ends meet, and to pay their bills, including their utility bills,” Gillibrand said. “Nationwide, 1 in 5 homes is at least 60 days behind on their electric and gas utilities.”

94% of Albany Housing Authority residents qualify for the LIHEAP program.