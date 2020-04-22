NY nurses sue over safety risks

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nurses in New York are suing over safety risks and lack of Personal Protective Equipment.

The lawsuit is targeting 2,000 hospitals and the New York State Department of Health. The New York State Nurses Association filed the lawsuit, calling for an adequate supply of PPE, proper training and safer working conditions.

The Health Department said it is grateful for the efforts of healthcare workers and will continue to ensure the worker have the support and supplies they need.