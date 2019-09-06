NY license plate design winner is …

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — New Yorkers will soon have new license plates available and now we know what they will look like.

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles announced the winner of the new license plate design contest Friday:

#5

Of the five finalists chosen for the contest, this winner — dubbed #5 — was the choice by New York voters.

Featuring waterfalls and mountains on the left, and New York City’s skyline on the right, this design balances aspects of both downstate and upstate New York.

The five finalists:

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

Beginning next year, license plates that are 10-years-old or more will need to start being replaced under a License Plate Replacement Program.

State lawmakers have pushed back against the plan.

NYGOP Chair Nick Langworthy is calling the state’s 10-Year License Replacement Program “another cash grab.”

“I don’t see why people should be forced to trade in perfectly good non-peeling license plates and pay another $25,” Langworthy said last month.

Those who want to keep their same plate number will need to pay an extra $20 on top of that.

Democrats have also hit back at the program.

“A required fee to replace old license plates is arbitrary and does not in any way benefit drivers,” said Democratic State Sen. David Carlucci.

A press release from the Governor’s Office says there are more than 3 million vehicles with plates 10 plus year old plates.

It also states “Because of their age, many of them are damaged, oxidized and peeling, making it difficult or impossible to read the license plate number.”

In turn, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has pushed back against the pushback.

“It’s 10 years, you need a plate that works with EZ-Pass,” said Cuomo in August. “If it doesn’t work with EZPass, then we have a real – talk about a money grab, we have the opposite problem. We’re going to have a real fiscal issue because we’re going to have a deficit when it comes to toll collection.”

Cuomo says the program isn’t a cash grab at all and insists the new license plates will actually save money.

“If you had the old system, you had people in toll booths, and you were paying those salaries, and you were waiting in line, to pay that toll, burning gasoline. That’s what costs money. This is a cost-saver.”