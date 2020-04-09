NY launches call back system for unemployment insurance claims

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — The COVID-19 crisis has left many without work, and that has resulted in a surplus of unemployment insurance claims being filed in New York state.

To help address the backlog of submissions, New York state has launched a call back system.

The system will be active beginning Thursday.

If you have been instructed to call the NYS Telephone Claims Center to complete your filing claim, you no longer need to call. Officials say a representative from the NYS DOL will call you back within 72 hours.