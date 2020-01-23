NY governor’s budget includes host of laws he wants passed

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks to the media outside the home of rabbi Chaim Rottenbergin Monsey, in New York on December 29, 2019 after a machete attack that took place earlier outside the rabbi’s home during the Jewish festival of Hanukkah in Monsey, New York. – An intruder stabbed and wounded five people at a rabbi’s house in New York during a gathering to celebrate the Jewish festival of Hanukkah late on December 28, 2019, officials and media reports said. Local police departments, speaking to AFP, declined to give the number of people injured, but a suspect has been taken into custody and a vehicle safeguarded, an NYPD spokesman said. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has released a $178 billion budget proposal alongside a host of laws he wants to pass — from allowing e-bikes to a ban on single-use Styrofoam containers.

The Democrat has made it a practice of his to propose multiple new laws with budgets when he submits them to lawmakers in January.

A notable law passed as part of a budget was the $15 minimum wage law in 2016.

The governor has said he uses his budgets to rally attention and support for his top annual legislative priorities.

The Legislature plans to start hearings on the budget next week.