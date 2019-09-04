NY congressman sounds alarm across on 2020 Census

NEW YORK (WTEN) — Capital Region Congressman Paul Tonko will be holding a series of public events next week to highlight official Census projections that anticipate a significant Capital Region under-count on the 2020 Census.

The events will explore the consequences of what a low count will mean for our Capital Region businesses, non-profits and local governments and the people and communities who depend on them. Census-provided maps will be displayed at each event showing official under-count projections and related data for each local community.