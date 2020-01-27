Live Now
NY budget includes record funding for Environmental Protection Fund

by: WTEN Staff

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — The FY 2021 Budget will include $300 million for the Environmental Protection Fund (EPF) according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

This is the highest sustained level of funding in the program’s 25-year history.

The funding is part of the Governor’s new $33 billion five-year plan to combat climate change. This plan also includes the $3 billion Restore Mother Nature Bond Act. This act will help with flood reduction and habitat restoration.

The 2020-21 Executive Budget EPF appropriations include $39 million for solid waste programs, $89 million for parks and recreation, $152 million for open space programs and $20 million for the climate change mitigation and adaptation program.

The $300 million funding proposal is more than double the $134 million dollar EPF the Governor inherited when he took office in 2011.

