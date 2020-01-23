NY bill would create abortion access fund

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A controversial bill is on the table at the New York Capitol that would create an abortion access fund.

“I am sick and tired by men making decisions for women on the most intimate aspects of our lives,” New York State Sen. Rachel May said.

Several Democrats in the Senate and Assembly are supporting legislation that would create a state abortion access fund.

“Far too many low income New Yorkers, young people, people of color and undocumented immigrants, face financial and logistical barriers to accessing abortion care,” New York State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi said.

Under the bill, taxpayers could check off a box when they fill out their personal income tax returns to voluntarily donate to the fund.

“Why not ensure that people have an ability to take some of their money and make a charitable contribution to assist others with their needs for reproductive healthcare with a check off?” New York State Sen. Liz Krueger said.

The money collected would go to non-profit organizations like Planned Parenthood. But not everyone is on board with the idea.

Assemblymember David DiPietro says it’s government overreach.

“I think this is another way to push their agenda, their leftist agenda, about killing babies, and I think that has no place in New York State,” he said.

If approved, the fund would be overseen by the state health commissioner and the comptroller.