Nursing homes allowed to resume limited visitation, New York State Department of Health announces

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Department of Health announced Friday that nursing homes can resume limited visitation, beginning July 15.

Some safety restrictions apply, such as visits limited to two people per resident, and guest will have temperature checks, proper PPE usage, and required social distancing, per state guidelines.

Additionally, New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker says visitation at nursing homes and long term care facilities can only occur if the facility has been without COVID-19 for 28 days. At least one of the two visitors must be 18-years-old or older and only 10% of the residents can be allowed to have visitors per day.

“With the knowledge we now have about how COVID-19 came into nursing homes – mainly through asymptomatic staff and visitors through no fault of their own – it is critical that as we resume visitations to these facilities we do it in a smart and cautious way to ensure the health and safety of residents and staff,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said in a press release. “We will continue to closely monitor the situation in each facility, and make adjustments based on the facts and data moving forward. I know how painful it has been for residents of these facilities to endure such a long period of time without seeing family and loved ones, and my hope is that this adjustment to the visitation policy will provide some comfort to everyone.”

Officials say the Department of Health will make adjustments to the visitation policy as appropriate based on facts and data following this initial phase to ensure the health and safety of residents, staff and visitors. View State DOH guidance for resumption of limited visitation at nursing homes, adult care facilities and pediatric skilled nursing facilities.