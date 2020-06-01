‘No justice, no peace’: Protests resume in NYC for 4th day

1  of  74
A man holds a U.S. flag upside down, a sign of distress, as protesters march down the street during a solidarity rally for George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Protests were held throughout the city over the death of Floyd, a black man in police custody in Minneapolis who died after being restrained by police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

NEW YORK (AP) — A fourth day of protests against police brutality kept New York City on edge Sunday, as thousands of people marched peacefully, and many protesters and officers tried to keep the peace after days of unrest that left police cars burned and hundreds of people under arrest.

Thousands of people on Sunday again marched through multiple neighborhoods, chanting, kneeling in the street, and falling silent for a minute in front of the police station in Times Square in honor of people killed by police.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said he had no plans to impose a curfew, unlike other major U.S. cities and smaller cities throughout the state.

He said police showed “tremendous restraint overall” but appointed two senior city officials to review how the protests were handled by the police.

