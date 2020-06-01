Niagara Falls Mayor, several law enforcement officers kneel alongside protesters

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Law enforcement officers in Niagara Falls are grateful that protests in the city stayed civil on Sunday night.

Although a curfew was enacted across Erie County during the night, one was not in place in nearby Niagara Falls.

The group of protesters seen in the city moved across Main St., eventually making their way to the police station.

In solidarity with the group, Mayor Robert Restaino and several law enforcement officers knelt alongside protesters.

“I told them when we got to the scene that they were an actual model for the nation,” Police Superintendent Tom Licata said. “The protesters in Niagara Falls showed some class. They didn’t break anything. They didn’t vandalize anything. They didn’t get crazy. They made their point well known, and we respected that.”

Just one person was taken into custody during the protest, but officials say it was because some people were worried he was being reckless by riding a mini-bike up and down the street.

The rider did not have a proper registration for his bike, officials say.