New York widower files suit over woman’s death from falling debris

State News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Manhattan architect Erica Tishman, who was killed by debris falling from a building on Seventh Avenue. (Credit: Zubatkin Owner Representation, LLC)

NEW YORK (AP) — A widower whose wife died when she was hit by falling debris on a Manhattan street filed a lawsuit against the building’s owner and the city, claiming negligence and wrongful death.

The civil suit from Steven Tishman in connection to the December death of Erica Tishman named Himmel + Meringoff Properties, LLC, the owners of the Seventh Avenue building, and the city of New York.

The city’s corporation counsel in a statement called the death a “tragic incident” and said the case was being reviewed. A representative for the building owners also issued a statement calling Tishman’s death a “profound tragedy.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Destination NY

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss