New York weighs impact of virus outbreak on state budget

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at a COVID-19 coronavirus infection testing facility at Glen Island Park, Friday, March 13, 2020, in New Rochelle, N.Y. State officials have set up a “containment area” in the New York City suburb, where schools and houses of worship are closed within a 1-mile radius of a point near a synagogue where an infected person with coronavirus had attended events. State officials stress it is not a lockdown. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state will try to pass a budget ahead of an April 1 deadline despite disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Cuomo’s push to swiftly pass a budget comes after at least two state lawmakers fell ill, and New York confirmed it has over 700 cases of COVID-19.

The assembly members have been absent from Albany since the beginning of the month, and all legislators and staff who came into contact with them will be tested.

The Democratic governor scoffed Sunday when questioned whether lawmakers should return this week to the New York Capitol, saying he needs them to authorize legislation.