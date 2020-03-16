New York weighs impact of virus outbreak on state budget

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state will try to pass a budget ahead of an April 1 deadline despite disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Cuomo’s push to swiftly pass a budget comes after at least two state lawmakers fell ill, and New York confirmed it has over 700 cases of COVID-19.
The assembly members have been absent from Albany since the beginning of the month, and all legislators and staff who came into contact with them will be tested.
The Democratic governor scoffed Sunday when questioned whether lawmakers should return this week to the New York Capitol, saying he needs them to authorize legislation.