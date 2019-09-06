New York to fight federal pipeline decision

Breaking News
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says it will fight a federal decision that would allow construction of a 125-mile-long (200 kilometer) natural gas pipeline.

The agency says the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s recent decision sides with the fossil fuel industry over protecting the environment.

The 30-inch-wide (762-millimeter) pipeline would stretch from northern Pennsylvania to Schoharie County, west of Albany.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based pipeline firm says the line would have the capacity to serve 3 million homes and can help stabilize New York energy prices.

The Times Union reports this is one of many disputes over proposed natural gas lines in the state. Environmentalists claim these lines will only serve to further the dependence on fossil fuels.

The Army Corp of Engineers must approve plans before construction begins.

