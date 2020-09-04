New York State’s new positive coronavirus test results under 1% for 28th day

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For 28 days, or one month, in New York State, the positive coronavirus test result percentage has been under 1%.

“Thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers across the state, New York has now gone four straight weeks with an infection rate below one percent,” New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said. “Next week, malls in New York City and casinos across the state will be able to open, marking another milestone in our battle against COVID-19. But we cannot become complacent – we must continue to protect our progress. We must all continue to wear masks, social distance, wash our hands and above all, stay New York tough.”

On Thursday, New York State performed 93,395 tests, and 864, or 0.92%, came back positive. There were five additional deaths on Thursday, 428 hospitalization and 116 people in Intensive Care Units.

Below is a look at the three-day average across New York State, by region: