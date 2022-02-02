New York State Senate and Assembly pass Congressional redistricting map

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — On Wednesday, both the Senate and Assembly passed the New York State Congressional redistricting map.

Wednesday’s vote comes after the Independent Redistricting Commission, comprised of five Democrats and five Republicans, failed to present one single set of maps to state lawmakers. The New York State Legislature came up with its own maps for the Assembly and Senate, as well as a map for Congress.

“We are trying to do our best to draw them fairly and to unravel some of the unfair things that have been baked into these maps over the years. And that has been the bulk of our work— really trying to remove the effects of political gerrymandering from the maps,” stated Democratic Senator, Michael Gianaris, who is on the committee responsible for creating the new districts.

Republicans, however, disapprove of the way the new lines have been drawn.

“We’re supposed to do it pursuant to the laws in our constitution, and clearly, I think with these congressional lines, I think there is a case for a lawsuit. Ultimately, I think there will be a court that will end up drawing these lines,” said Will Barclay, Assembly Republican Leader.

Governor Kathy Hochul said time is of the essence to get the maps passed.

“The candidates also need to know certainly as soon as possible,” stated Hochul. “They need to know the lines, so they can make a decision. Do they run; do they not run. What is involved in there because the elections are literally just a few months away.”

Out of all of the congressional districts, Central New York Congresswoman Claudia Tenney’s district is being impacted the most since it has now been divided in multiple ways. Tenney has announced her re-election campaign and said she already represents four counties in the newly drawn 23rd district which includes, Chenango, Cortland, Broom and Tioga.

The New York State legislature redistricting maps will be voted on Thursday.