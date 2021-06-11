New York State reported two consecutive weeks of record low COVID positivity rates

(WETM) – New York State reports two consecutive weeks of record low COVID-19 positivity rates statewide.
- Statewide 7-Day Average Positivity is 0.47%—Has Declined for 67 Consecutive Days
- Statewide Positivity Yesterday was 0.37%
- 90,801 Vaccine Doses Administered Over Last 24 Hours—Statewide Vaccination Rate is 69.2%
- 709 Patient Hospitalizations Statewide
- 11 COVID-19 Deaths Statewide Yesterday
“New Yorkers are getting vaccinated in greater numbers every single day, and that means we can take action to reopen the economy, put people back to work and resume normal lives,” Governor Cuomo said. “More shots in more arms is the key to our future, and we’re offering exciting incentives to encourage New Yorkers across the state that today is the day to get their shots. I encourage everyone eligible who hasn’t yet been vaccinated to take advantage of a free $20 lottery ticket or chance to win a SUNY or CUNY Scholarship—let’s put this pandemic in the rear view mirror for good.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 130,071
- Total Positive – 480
- Percent Positive – 0.37%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.47%
- Patient Hospitalization – 709 (-49)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 84
- Patients in ICU – 181 (-9)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 101 (-12)
- Total Discharges – 183,455 (109)
- Deaths – 11
- Total Deaths – 42,844
- Total vaccine doses administered – 19,911,586
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 90,801
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 595,492
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 67.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 59.6%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 69.2%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 60.3%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 55.4%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 48.5%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 57.2%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 49.0%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Tuesday, June 8, 2021
|Wednesday, June 9, 2021
|Thursday, June 10, 2021
|Capital Region
|0.49%
|0.45%
|0.45%
|Central New York
|0.76%
|0.76%
|0.80%
|Finger Lakes
|0.81%
|0.85%
|0.76%
|Long Island
|0.42%
|0.41%
|0.43%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.45%
|0.45%
|0.44%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.64%
|0.56%
|0.51%
|New York City
|0.42%
|0.41%
|0.42%
|North Country
|0.53%
|0.49%
|0.51%
|Southern Tier
|0.65%
|0.67%
|0.58%
|Western New York
|0.54%
|0.55%
|0.55%
|Statewide
|0.48%
|0.47%
|0.47%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Tuesday, June 8, 2021
|Wednesday, June 9, 2021
|Thursday, June 10, 2021
|Bronx
|0.55%
|0.60%
|0.63%
|Kings
|0.40%
|0.40%
|0.40%
|New York
|0.31%
|0.30%
|0.29%
|Queens
|0.41%
|0.38%
|0.37%
|Richmond
|0.49%
|0.48%
|0.50%
Yesterday, 480 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,091,043. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|24,687
|2
|Allegany
|3,555
|0
|Broome
|18,607
|4
|Cattaraugus
|5,718
|0
|Cayuga
|6,336
|3
|Chautauqua
|8,948
|3
|Chemung
|7,754
|1
|Chenango
|3,495
|1
|Clinton
|4,835
|0
|Columbia
|4,061
|0
|Cortland
|3,919
|3
|Delaware
|2,377
|1
|Dutchess
|29,460
|0
|Erie
|89,541
|21
|Essex
|1,592
|0
|Franklin
|2,561
|0
|Fulton
|4,420
|0
|Genesee
|5,435
|1
|Greene
|3,402
|0
|Hamilton
|313
|0
|Herkimer
|5,182
|0
|Jefferson
|6,122
|5
|Lewis
|2,805
|2
|Livingston
|4,517
|2
|Madison
|4,560
|0
|Monroe
|68,879
|26
|Montgomery
|4,254
|0
|Nassau
|183,545
|34
|Niagara
|20,027
|8
|NYC
|936,562
|215
|Oneida
|22,590
|8
|Onondaga
|38,888
|13
|Ontario
|7,402
|0
|Orange
|48,281
|13
|Orleans
|3,118
|1
|Oswego
|7,615
|8
|Otsego
|3,460
|2
|Putnam
|10,604
|2
|Rensselaer
|11,222
|2
|Rockland
|46,924
|4
|Saratoga
|15,352
|2
|Schenectady
|13,190
|4
|Schoharie
|1,692
|0
|Schuyler
|1,070
|0
|Seneca
|2,009
|0
Yesterday, 11 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,844. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|1
|Erie
|1
|Herkimer
|1
|Kings
|2
|Queens
|2
|Steuben
|1
|Suffolk
|1
|Sullivan
|1
|Wayne
|1
All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.
Yesterday, 36,085 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 60,134 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Cumulative Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|649359
|1854
|578771
|3724
|Central New York
|515894
|1308
|461145
|2511
|Finger Lakes
|657643
|1917
|590062
|3281
|Long Island
|1448185
|5814
|1255372
|9162
|Mid-Hudson
|1177875
|4516
|1020644
|8245
|Mohawk Valley
|253659
|691
|228184
|1315
|New York City
|5084345
|16792
|4402757
|24996
|North Country
|232410
|386
|210181
|895
|Southern Tier
|336566
|754
|302274
|1523
|Western New York
|711113
|2053
|620738
|4482
|Statewide
|11067049
|36085
|9670128
|60134
The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.