Gov. Cuomo: 2 coronavirus deaths statewide Monday, 10 states added to travel advisory list

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 12: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during the daily media briefing at the Office of the Governor of the State of New York on June 12, 2020 in New York City. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the “Say Their Name” reform legislation, an agenda that calls for better policing standards in New York State in the wake of recent protests and in response to George Floyd’s death. (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a conference call with media Tuesday to provide an update on the coronavirus pandemic in New York state.

The governor said Tuesday marked day 143 of the pandemic in New York, and of some 66,000 tests conducted Monday, about 1.2% came back positive. The governor said that there were 724 virus hospitalizations statewide, up eight from the day prior, and the governor said two deaths throughout the whole state was a “milestone” for New Yorkers.

“A significant milestone for me, and all New Yorkers — we only had two deaths from COVID-19 yesterday,” Gov. Cuomo said. “New Yorkers saved lives with what they did, and I hope they realize that. They did it, no one else did it. People working together, 19 million people working together, because they cared about each other. I congratulate all New Yorkers and I’m proud to be one.”

On the state’s alcohol service rule that requires food orders, the governor said there has been confusion and clarified that bars we’re never allowed independently.

“We never authorized bar operations,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Bars are where people congregate. We don’t have separate bar and restaurant licenses. It’s a single license for bars and restaurants. We said outdoor dining was allowed, and we facilitated outdoor dining to help restaurants. Outdoor dining is not a bar operation, the word is dining. You don’t dine when you go to a restaurant to drink; that is drinking. We didn’t authorize outdoor drinking.”

The governor said that enforcement of the compliance relies on local governments, but added that the New York State Liquor Authority is also taking on more of the enforcement responsibility, adding that 27 licences have been suspended statewide including 410 charges being brought forth.

“It’s a high rate of suspension, but it’s a serious situation,” Gov. Cuomo said. “It’s unfortunate that the good businesses are being punished by the bad.”

During a Monday morning briefing at JFK International Airport, the governor warned that although New York’s virus data continues to trend in a positive direction, the state still faced threats of non-compliance and out of state travel.

“We have two main threats,” Gov. Cuomo said Monday. “The first threat is the number of congregations that we’re seeing across the state, but especially in downstate of the younger people. You can get sick in your 20s. You can get sick you can die in your 20s, people have. Even if you live by the theory of you’re a super hero, you will take the virus and will give it to someone else.”

The governor also said bad business owners are hurting the responsible ones.

“The bad restaurant and bar owners are going to make it worse for the good ones,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Most restaurants and bars are complying, they’re going through a very tough economic situation, but they’re living by the rules. The bad ones who are exploiting the situation, and breaking the law, are going to make it bad for everyone.”

The governor said if bars and restaurants remain irresponsible in their service operations, it could been a rollback of New York state’s phased reopening plan.

“We will have to roll back the bar and restaurant openings if the congregations continue,” Gov. Cuomo said. “And if the local government doesn’t stop it, that is what is going to happen.”

Regarding the second of the aforementioned threats facing New York, the governor said an alarming number of cases rising in other state could mean more breakouts here.

The governor also flew to Savannah, Georgia Monday to offer COVID-19 resources and assistance as the region there faces a surge of new coronavirus cases.

To help halt interstate travel of the virus, New York has joined a tri-state travel advisory which requires incoming travelers from areas with high infection rates to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in New York state.

The governor announced Tuesday an additional 10 states were added to the list, and Minnesota was dropped off the list, for a total of 31 states on the travel advisory list.

