Gov. Cuomo: ‘No national economic recovery without funding for state and local government’

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 6: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a COVID-19 briefing on July 6, 2020 in New York City. On the 128th day since the first confirmed case in New York and on the first day of phase 3 of the reopening, Gov. Cuomo asked New Yorkers to continue to be smart while citing the rise of infections in other states. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a conference call with media Wednesday to update the state on the status of the pandemic in New York state.

Wednesday marked 144 days since the coronavirus saga began in New York state, and of Tuesday’s roughly 67,000 tests which were conducted, 705 came back positive — about 1.04%, the governor said.

Nine New Yorkers died from the virus Tuesday, and the governor said 714 people remain hospitalized with the virus. That number of hospitalizations is ten fewer than Tuesday, and the lowest number since March 18, the governor said.

“New York is doing very well,” Gov. Cuomo said.

Still, the governor raised a concern over rising cases elsewhere in the nation.

“If we can’t get the infection rate down elsewhere in the country, we can be sure that we’ll see a rebound of cases here,” Gov. Cuomo said. “The president said people should wear masks, I think that’s a positive step forward. I think he should take the next step and make a mask mandate.”

On federal stimulus negotiations, the governor reiterated a past sentiment that Washington needs to help state and local governments.

“There will be no national economic recovery if you don’t fund state and local governments,” Gov. Cuomo said.

The governor announced Tuesday that ten more states were added to the coronavirus travel advisory list, which requires incoming travelers from states with high infection rates to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

The new states are Alaska, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Virginia, and Washington, making 31 states total after Minnesota was removed from the list. You can see the full list of states impacted by the travel advisory here.

