New York State announces $100,000 for homeless shelter in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance announced $100,000 to help complete needed repairs at a 14-bed emergency homeless shelter near downtown Rochester.

“For New Yorkers experiencing homelessness, emergency shelter are often the first stop along their path to housing stability,” Commissioner Mike Hein said in a statement. “We have an obligation to ensure these facilities are safe and welcoming to those who seek refuge there as they transition into more permanent housing. Under Governor Cuomo’s leadership, we continue to help these facilities make the improvements necessary to help the individuals they serve onto the path toward housing stability.”

Operated by Spiritus Christi Prison Outreach, Neilson House provides shelter for individuals re-entering the community after incarceration, homelessness or treatment at in-patient facilities.

The funding from the state’s Homeless Housing and Assistance Program will help Spiritus Christi make repairs to the Nielson House which include structural reinforcements, floor replacement, new cabinets, new counter tops and an upgraded bathroom.