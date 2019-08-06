New York solar installation will produce industrial steam

FILE – In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, a rooftop is covered with solar panels at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York. The Manhattan skyline is at top. A new law signed Thursday by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sets the nation’s most aggressive targets for reducing carbon emissions and is intended to drive dramatic changes over the next 30 years. It calls for all the state’s electricity to come from renewable, carbon-free sources such as solar, wind and hydropower. Transportation and building heating systems would also run on clean electricity rather than oil and gas. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

VALLEY FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — A solar installation that produces industrial steam by concentrating the sun’s heat is being unveiled at an upstate New York dairy farm.

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority is introducing Skyven Technologies’ Intelligent Mirror Array Tuesday morning in Valley Falls, north of Troy.

Dallas-based Skyven was the $1 million grand prize winner of the state’s 76West Clean Energy Competition in 2017. The company used Cameron Manufacturing in Chemung County to build the mirrors.

The Skyven mirror array is designed to cut greenhouse gases by using solar energy for industrial boilers. The company says the solar arrays can substantially cut fuel costs.

Skyven recently signed an agreement to install its rooftop Intelligent Mirror Array at a dairy co-op plant in Visalia, California.