New York seven-day positivity rate drops below 0.50 percent, lowest since pandemic began

(WETM) – New York State’s 7-day average positivity rate has dropped below 0.50 percent for the first time since the onset of the COVID crisis. According to Johns Hopkins University, the weekly average is 0.48 percent, the lowest in the nation. The state’s single-day positivity rate, 0.37 percent, is also the lowest single-day rate the state has seen since the onset of the crisis. In the Southern Tier, the seven-day average is 0.65 and is decreasing compared to earlier this week. New York City and Long Island have the lowest rates in the state with 0.42 percent.

  • Statewide 7-Day Average Positivity is 0.48% — Has Declined for 65 Consecutive Days — Lowest in the Country per Johns Hopkins University
  • Statewide Average Positivity is 0.37% — Lowest Since COVID-19 Crisis Began
  • 101,624 Vaccine Doses Administered Over Last 24 Hours — Statewide Vaccination Rate is 69.1%777 Patient Hospitalizations Statewide
  • 11 COVID-19 Deaths Statewide Yesterday

“With COVID-19 numbers trending downward for so many consecutive days, we are well on our way to fully reopening to a reimagined New York State,” Governor Cuomo said. “Warm weather activities across the state are in full swing, happening in front of audiences that have received their COVID-19 vaccination. If you haven’t already, I encourage you to get your vaccine as soon as possible so that you may enjoy all that our beautiful state has to offer with your loved ones.”
 
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

·         Test Results Reported – 113,709
·         Total Positive – 426
·         Percent Positive – 0.37%
·         7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.48%
·         Patient Hospitalization – 777 (-19)
·         Patients Newly Admitted – 102
·         Patients in ICU – 195 (-11)
·         Patients in ICU with Intubation – 120 (0)
·         Total Discharges – 183,250 (+93)
·         Deaths – 11
·         Total Deaths – 42,824
·         Total vaccine doses administered – 19,716,297
·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 101,624
·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 566,758
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose -66.6%
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 59.0%

·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 69.1%

·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 60.1%

·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 55.0%

·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 47.9%

·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 57.0%

·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 48.7%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionSunday, June 6, 2021Monday, June 7, 2021Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Capital Region0.61%0.57%0.49%
Central New York0.85%0.81%0.76%
Finger Lakes0.98%0.91%0.81%
Long Island0.46%0.45%0.42%
Mid-Hudson0.46%0.45%0.45%
Mohawk Valley0.74%0.69%0.64%
New York City0.43%0.43%0.42%
North Country0.50%0.56%0.53%
Southern Tier0.67%0.69%0.65%
Western New York0.66%0.61%0.54%
Statewide0.51%0.51%0.48%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCSunday, June 6, 2021Monday, June 7, 2021Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Bronx0.57%0.57%0.55%
Kings0.41%0.40%0.40%
New York0.31%0.32%0.31%
Queens0.42%0.43%0.41%
Richmond0.54%0.52%0.49%

Yesterday, 426 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,089,997. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany24,6824
Allegany3,5554
Broome18,6000
Cattaraugus5,7171
Cayuga6,3321
Chautauqua8,9402
Chemung7,7501
Chenango3,4923
Clinton4,8350
Columbia4,0612
Cortland3,9152
Delaware2,3762
Dutchess29,4575
Erie89,50113
Essex1,5920
Franklin2,5580
Fulton4,4194
Genesee5,4320
Greene3,4020
Hamilton3130
Herkimer5,1820
Jefferson6,1135
Lewis2,8021
Livingston4,5152
Madison4,5562
Monroe68,82126
Montgomery4,2540
Nassau183,46819
Niagara20,0172
NYC936,045210
Oneida22,5756
Onondaga38,85910
Ontario7,4011
Orange48,25711
Orleans3,1170
Oswego7,6041
Otsego3,4580
Putnam10,6000
Rensselaer11,2170
Rockland46,9156
Saratoga15,3492
Schenectady13,1842
Schoharie1,6920
Schuyler1,0693
Seneca2,0080
St. Lawrence6,6223
Steuben6,9391
Suffolk200,82426
Sullivan6,6665
Tioga3,8203
Tompkins4,3443
Ulster13,8932
Warren3,6560
Washington3,1522
Wayne5,7661
Westchester129,55226
Wyoming3,5781
Yates1,1780

Yesterday, 11 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,824. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx2
Cattaraugus1
Erie1
Kings1
Manhattan1
Onondaga1
Queens3
Westchester1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 40,073 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 66,508 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region645,0872,062571,7714,158
Central New York513,1491,111456,2502,496
Finger Lakes653,6681,877583,4783,960
Long Island1,435,2117,4511,236,08711,915
Mid-Hudson1,168,4045,1841,004,6928,722
Mohawk Valley252,116564225,9351,073
New York City5,042,09918,4174,350,83328,267
North Country231,497417208,266753
Southern Tier334,7221,013299,1601,502
Western New York706,6291,977611,1843,662
Statewide10,982,58240,0739,547,65666,508

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.

