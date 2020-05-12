New York releases reopening criteria tracker

1  of  2
Live Now
Gov. Cuomo’s daily briefing on COVID-19 outbreak in New York state Dr. Fauci testifies remotely before Senate, warns nation against premature reopening
1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

New York releases reopening criteria tracker

State News

by: George Stockburger

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State has released a reopening criteria tracker to monitor where each region stands in its reopening process.

The governor has set seven criteria for reopening and each region must maintain each of those criteria to progress towards a full reopening:

  • Metric #1: Decline in Total Hospitalizations
  • Metric #2: Decline in Deaths
  • Metric #3: New Hospitalizations
  • Metric #4: Hospital Bed Capacity
  • Metric #5: ICU Bed Capacity
  • Metric #6: Diagnostic Testing Capacity
  • Metric #7: Contact Tracing Capacity

As of May 10 only three regions met all seven criterias for reopening: the Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley, and the Finger Lakes.

The North Country and Central New York each fell just short of the diagnostic testing capacity metric to qualifying for phase one of reopening on May 15.

Phased re-openings will depend on the ability of each region to achieve 30 tests per 1,000 people per month, consistent with the recommendation of Dr. Deborah Birx of the White House Coronavirus Task Force

Western New York and the Capital Region both missed the first two metrics for decline in total hospitalizations and deaths, but met five other criterias.

Long Island, Mid-Hudson, and New York City each missed the reopening qualifications by two or more metrics.

Thus far every region has met or is expected to meet the contact tracer requirement and New York City is the only region that did not meet the 30 percent hospital bed capacity criteria.

Each region must maintain their seven metrics qualify for a new reopening phase. If they fail to maintain one of those criterias they will be forced to reset their reopening.

It’s unclear how often the region by region status tracker will be updated by the state.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss