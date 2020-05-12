New York releases reopening criteria tracker

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State has released a reopening criteria tracker to monitor where each region stands in its reopening process.

The governor has set seven criteria for reopening and each region must maintain each of those criteria to progress towards a full reopening:

Metric #1: Decline in Total Hospitalizations

Metric #2: Decline in Deaths

Metric #3: New Hospitalizations

Metric #4: Hospital Bed Capacity

Metric #5: ICU Bed Capacity

Metric #6: Diagnostic Testing Capacity

Metric #7: Contact Tracing Capacity

As of May 10 only three regions met all seven criterias for reopening: the Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley, and the Finger Lakes.

The North Country and Central New York each fell just short of the diagnostic testing capacity metric to qualifying for phase one of reopening on May 15.

Phased re-openings will depend on the ability of each region to achieve 30 tests per 1,000 people per month, consistent with the recommendation of Dr. Deborah Birx of the White House Coronavirus Task Force

Western New York and the Capital Region both missed the first two metrics for decline in total hospitalizations and deaths, but met five other criterias.

Long Island, Mid-Hudson, and New York City each missed the reopening qualifications by two or more metrics.

Thus far every region has met or is expected to meet the contact tracer requirement and New York City is the only region that did not meet the 30 percent hospital bed capacity criteria.

Each region must maintain their seven metrics qualify for a new reopening phase. If they fail to maintain one of those criterias they will be forced to reset their reopening.

It’s unclear how often the region by region status tracker will be updated by the state.