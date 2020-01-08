New York ranked 6th in best states to raise a family

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — After a recent study done by WalletHub, New York was found to be the sixth-best state to raise a family in the U.S. with Pennsylvania landing the twenty-fourth spot.

New York also received the first place spot for the most family fun state in the country and came in fourth for affordability.

Pennsylvania received a top ten spot by getting ranked tenth in affordability.

You can view the whole article on the ‘WalletHub’ website and the complete chart can be viewed below:

2020’s Best & Worst States to Raise a Family