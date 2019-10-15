wxbanner

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo used n-word during radio interview

by: WROC Staff

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo used the n-word during a WAMC radio interview on Tuesday while discussing discrimination against Italian-Americans.

The governor was quoting a recent New York Times op-ed when he used the derogatory term.

“They used an expression that southern Italians were called quote-unquote, and pardon my language, but I’m just quoting the New York Times, n****r w**s,” Cuomo told WAMC host Alan Chartock in reference to the op-ed.

Gov. Cuomo also said that Italian-Americans are not immune from attack and that stereotyping is still alive and well.

