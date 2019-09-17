New York State bans sale of flavored e-cigarettes

File – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. The U.S. government has refined how it is measuring an outbreak of breathing illnesses in people who vape, now counting only cases that are most closely linked to electronic cigarette use. Health officials on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 said 380 confirmed cases and probable cases have been reported in 36 states and one U.S. territory. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

NEW YORK STATE (WROC) — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday that New York State would ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes and nicotine e-liquids.

The emergency ban goes into effect immediately and will remain in effect for 90 days. The ban follows a unanimous vote on emergency regulations by the Public Health and Health Planning Council.

Cuomo released a statement on the decision on Tuesday:

“It is undeniable that vaping companies are deliberately using flavors like bubblegum, Captain Crunch and cotton candy to get young people hooked on e-cigarettes – it’s a public health crisis and it ends today. New York is not waiting for the federal government to act, and by banning flavored e-cigarettes we are safeguarding the public health and helping prevent countless young people from forming costly, unhealthy and potentially deadly life-long habits.” Gov. Andrew Cuomo, (D) New York

According to the Department of Health, nearly 40% of 12th-grade students and 27% of high school students in New York State are now using e-cigarettes. The department claims these numbers are directly related to flavored e-liquids. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention previously issued a warning for parents when it comes to kids and the dangers of vaping.

NY is not waiting for the federal government to act. We are helping prevent countless young people from forming costly and potentially deadly life-long habits. This public health crisis ends today. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 17, 2019

The Department of Health says it will give retailers a two-week grace period before visiting stores to enforce the ban beginning on Monday, October 4. Retailers who violate the ban will face a $2,000 fine per violation.

Federal health officials are currently investigating a link between e-cigarette use and an outbreak of breathing illnesses. There have been 380 confirmed cases and probable cases reported in 36 states and one U.S. territory. On Tuesday, it was reported that a seventh person has died in the U.S. from a pulmonary illness related to vaping.