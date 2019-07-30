New York bans 3D-printed guns, other undetectable firearms

FILE- This Aug. 1, 2018 file photo, shows a 3D-printed gun called the Liberator at Defense Distributed, an online organization for weapons development, in Austin, Texas. New York’s Democrat-controlled state Legislature has approved a measure that would ban the manufacture, sale and possession of 3D-printed guns and other undetectable firearms. The Assembly passed the bill Monday, May 20, 2019, five days after the legislation was approved by the Senate. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York has banned the manufacture, sale or possession of 3D-printed guns and other types of undetectable firearms under a measure signed into law by the state’s Democratic governor.

Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday also signed new rules for the safe storage of firearms in homes with children. The new rules require guns to be locked in secure storage or made harmless with a trigger lock if anyone under 16 could access the weapon. Exceptions will be made for teens with licenses to hunt or use a firearm.

The two bills are among several gun control measures approved by lawmakers earlier this year. On Monday Cuomo signed legislation extending a waiting period from 3 to 30 days for potential gun buyers whose instant background check yields inconclusive results.