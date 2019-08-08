New state law increases health, safety standards for pet dealers

(Lance Murphey/AP Images for The Humane Society of the United States)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed new legislation Thursday that enhances safety and health standards for pet dealers.

The new guidelines address animal hygiene, veterinary exams, grooming, lighting, and separate spaces for pregnant animals.

“If pet dealers are going to profit from the sale of living animals, they should at the very least adhere to basic standards of decency and care,” Cuomo said in a press release. “These new rules will create safer, more sanitary and more humane conditions for animals while they wait for a new permanent home.”

Under the new law, the minimum standards of care for all pets in the custody of pet dealers will be raised to require that primary enclosures for animals must be cleaned daily and sanitized every two weeks.

Isolation areas for ill animals must meet the housing requirements for healthy animals.