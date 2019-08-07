New state law expands mammogram coverage

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR) — A new law is expanding mammogram coverage in New York State to encourage early detection of breast cancer.

The new law, called Shannon’s law, will require large group insurance policies to cover annual mammograms for 35 to 39 year olds.

As of now, most insurance companies are only required to cover annual mammogram screenings for women over the age of 40.

“There’s 12,000 women between the ages of 30 and 40 years old that are diagnosed every year with breast cancer and oftentimes, people think of it as a disease that affects really older women. And that’s not always the case,” said Andrew Moran, Susan G. Komen Upstate New York Spokesperson. “Family history that goes into that conversation, certainly genetics, certainly lifestyle is part of that conversation, so having that conversation younger is always a good thing.”

Previous versions of the bill were introduced in the 2017 to 2018 legislative session.

The law is named after New Yorker Shannon Saturno, who died from breast cancer at the age of 31.