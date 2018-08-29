New state law cracks down on impaired school bus drivers

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) - Ridge Road Express in Lockport has more than 400 school buses that travel on bus routes throughout Niagara County, and hundreds of school bus drivers.

"We do about 52% of our employees every year for drug tests," said Gary Woodcock, Ridge Road Express General Manager.

Under current state law only 10% of school bus drivers are subject to random drug and alcohol testing, but thanks to a new state law that's going to change.

Now all school bus drivers across the state will be required to get tested randomly for drugs and alcohol. It also prohibits bus drivers from driving within eight hours of drinking alcohol, which is an increase from the current six hours by law.

"Every once in a while you get it, not very often we're very fortunate. We have had cases and they're immediately terminated," said Woodcock.

At Ridge Road Express the General Manager says this new state bill mirrors federal law that the company has already been adhering to for several years.

"It's done once a quarter. the random drug testing you could be picked 4 times a year or not, just random it's however the computer spits it out," said Woodcock.

The Area General Manager of First Student also says the company already exceeds the new state legislation.

According to the new bill, since 2012 there have been at least 4 incidents in New York state involving school bus drivers being arrested for operating a school bus while intoxicated.

"I think probably some of the smaller companies weren't following that, they were following just the state law so it does now make sure that everyone is on the same page," said Woodcock.

The bill was signed by Governor Cuomo on Friday and it will go into effect 120 days from then.

"It's a great thing, should've happened a long time ago," said Woodcock.