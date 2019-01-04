New NYS law requires smoke detector upgrades by April 1

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WTEN) - Homeowners and landlords will soon need to swap out their smoke detectors for upgraded 10-year sealed models, thanks to a new New York State law going into effect this year.

The law says that starting April 1, 2019 all new or replacement smoke detectors in New York State must be powered by a 10-year, sealed, non-removable battery or hardwired to the home. Homeowners and landlords must upgrade their smoke detectors before selling or renting homes and apartments in New York State.

The upgraded smoke detector alarms include a sealed lithium battery with a 10-year lifespan. The Clifton Park Fire Department says that while these 10-year smoke detectors have a larger upfront cost than traditional alarms powered by replaceable batteries, the lack of yearly battery changes makes them cheaper over the life of the device.

Like all safety alarms, 10-year sealed smoke alarms should still be tested at least once each year using the button on the front of the unit to ensure they are working properly.

According to the Clifton Park Fire Department, all smoke detector units, both with and without replaceable batteries should be replaced after 10 years. Detectors with sealed battery compartments and 10-year lifespans ensure detectors are removed and replaced once they become outdated.