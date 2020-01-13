New law allows adoptees to obtain birth certificate at 18

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — A new law will allow adoptees to receive a copy of their original, pre-adoption birth certificate when they turn 18-years-old, starting January 15.

“Every person has the right to know where they come from, and this new law grants all New Yorkers the same unrestricted rights to their original birth records,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. “After years of being denied this basic human right, adoptees will finally be able to obtain critical information about their origins, family histories and medical backgrounds.”

The New York State Department of Health will be ready to accept requests from adoptees 18-years-old or older, born outside of New York city, starting on January 15.

Adoptees are encouraged to request their birth certificate by applying online. Paper applications are also accepted by mail or in person. All certificates will be issued via regular mail.