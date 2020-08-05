New drivers will now be able to take the 5 hour driving course online

NEW YORK (WROC) — Governor Cuomo recently announced that the DMV will allow distanced learning for new drivers so they can move forward with getting their license.

The state program will be operated online over platforms like Zoom. Instructors will teach in real time and interact with the students.

They are also encouraged to incorporate videos and screen sharing. One New York driving school says these changes won’t stop students from learning the rules of the road.

“You know, we can still get the curriculum out to our students, they still are participating in this, which is really important to have them interact and have discussions, and not just kind of sit there and you know, let the curriculum roll over them,” said Cindy Bernard, an administrative assistant from Bells Driving School.

The five hour state driving course is mandatory for all looking to receive their drivers license in New York State.