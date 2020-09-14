Nearly $60,000 awarded to NYS schools, organizations from Dollar General Literacy Foundation

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — More than 20 organizations across New York State will receive funding for literacy, thanks to the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.

“This year, many teachers, libraries, and literacy organizations are facing new challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member. “Despite the unprecedented obstacles, we admire the tremendous efforts and commitments from educators as they work to provide students with the tools they need to develop their literacy skills. We hope these funds will help support their plans to advance learning and deliver quality instruction in our hometown communities.”

The funding will be used to promote literacy and learning.

Below is a list of the schools and organizations in New York State that were awarded funding. A complete list can be found at www.dgliteracy.org.