Nearly 2 tons of marijuana worth more than $8 million seized at Peace Bridge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nearly two tons of marijuana was intercepted at the Peace Bridge this past Monday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers say they selected a shipment labeled as “7 skids of lightning” for further examination.

Inside, 14 wooden pallet boxes were located, and within those were numerous cardboard boxes.

Officers say those cardboard boxes contained vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana — 3,836 pounds of it, to be exact.

That much pot carries a street value of more than $8 million.

CBP says there has been a steady increase in drug seizures by the Buffalo Field Office. From October 1 through August 10, more than 1,500 narcotics seizures took place.

Those 1,500+ seizures included more than 27,000 pounds of drugs.

The Buffalo Field Office covers 16 ports of entry throughout the state.