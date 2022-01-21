National Grid customers hit with rate increase in February

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — The New York State Public Service Commission has approved a rate hike for the National Grid set to take effect on February 1st.

Along with the rate increase, National Grid says that they will focus on energy efficiency, new technology to help their customers manage energy use, and alternatives for heating upstate homes.

Another part of the deal includes new programs to help economically vulnerable customers, but the bottom line is that national grid customers will be playing more.

The average electricity user will see eighty-eight cents per month in each of the first two years and an increase of two dollars and twenty-three cents per month in the third year.

For the average residential gas user, their bill will reflect a monthly increase of one dollar fifty-one cents in the first year, two thirty-seven in the second year, and a monthly increase of two fifty-six in the third.