Most of New York City’s virus checkpoints on Staten Island

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City officials have been focusing nearly exclusively on Staten Island for the city’s COVID-19 checkpoints. That’s according to a review of city data by the Staten Island Advance.

Authorities have stopped more than 1,350 vehicles on Staten Island to register travelers returning from more than 30 states who are required to quarantine for 14 days.

Officials have stopped only 36 vehicles at tunnels going into Manhattan since Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the checkpoints last week.

The mayor said Thursday that most checkpoints have been on Staten Island because that is where most out-of-state traffic into the city comes through.