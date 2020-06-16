More than 3,000 pounds of pot seized from truck at Peace Bridge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — U.S. Attorney James Kennedy, Jr., CBP Director of Field Operations Rose Brophy and Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent-in-Charge Kevin Kelly came together on Tuesday morning to discuss significant drug seizures at the Peace Bridge.

Kennedy says this past Saturday morning, a truck coming to the U.S. from Canada contained more than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana.

The driver, who was identified as Gurpreet Singh, a 30-year-old Indian national, said the truck was hauling peat moss to Virginia, officials say. It was, but 58 boxes containing thousands of bags of marijuana were secreted inside, too.

Kennedy says it added up to more than 3,300 pounds of marijuana, with a street value of about $5 million.

Singh was charged with unlawfully importing and possessing with intent to distribute 1,000 kilograms or more of marijuana.

He faces a mandatory sentence of 10 years in prison if convicted, and a maximum of life in prison. Singh is scheduled to have a detention hearing on Wednesday.

This was the second massive pot seizure involving a truck coming to western New York from Canada in just eight days.

Prior to this, on June 5, more than $2 million worth of marijuana was seized from another truck. The driver of this truck was also an Indian national.

Since March, officials say they have seized about 8,500 pounds of marijuana at the U.S. border after it came from Canada.

Marijuana is legal for recreational use in Ontario.