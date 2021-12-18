More than $130 million in federal funding for New York’s airports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS10) – U.S. Senators announced more than $136,977,897 in federal funds have been allocated through the recently enacted Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for 59 airports across New York State. The 2022 Fiscal Year funding can be used for improvements related to runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections, and roadway projects.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says upstate airports connect businesses and residents and allow economic opportunities. The funding will allow airports to recover from the toll of the pandemic and meet the ever-increasing demand for air travel.

The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act will help New York’s airports create economic opportunity, facilitate tourism, and provide a safe and efficient travel experience said, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. Further federal resources can assist to bolster and modernizing New York’s infrastructure.

A full list of recipients include: