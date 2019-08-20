More than 100 tickets issued during ‘Operation Hardhat’

NEW YORK (WETM) — The New York State Police and the Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that 112 tickets were issued during last week’s “Operation Hardhat.”

The joint initiative featured State Troopers dressed as highway workers to crackdown on work zone violations and highlight the importance of safe driving through active construction and maintenance work zones.

Members of the New York State Police Troop E patrolled numerous highway work zones throughout the Rochester and Hornell regions during the three-day period last week and issued tickets for a host of violations, including speeding, use of a cell phone while driving and failure to obey a flagger.

Violations issued by the State Police during the three-day detail included:

• 40 Speeding

• 34 Cell Phone Use

• 14 Failure to Wear Seatbelts

• 2 Improper Child Restraint

• 1 Failure to Obey Flagger

• 1 Unlicensed Driver

• 20 Other (Inspection/Registration)

State Police say that based on the initial success of the initiative, plans are in place to roll out additional operations in the coming months.

“Distracted driving and excessive speeds are unnecessary dangers that both law enforcement officers and highway workers now face while working to keep the traveling public safe, said State Police Superintendent Keith M. Corlett. “Motorists must understand their responsibility to follow the rules of the road and be aware of their surroundings by eliminating distractions while behind the wheel.”

New York’s Move Over Law requires motorists to carefully slow down and safely move over when approaching law enforcement vehicles, fire trucks, ambulances, tow trucks, and construction and maintenance vehicles stopped along the roads.

For real-time travel information, motorists should call 511 or visit www.511NY.org or the mobile site at m.511ny.org, New York State’s official traffic and travel information source.