BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The stormy weather Tuesday is likely the cause for hundreds of gallons of milk flooding streets in Batavia.

According to public works, there was a failure in a lift station that helps get milk byproduct and waste from O-AT-KA Milk to the sanitary sewer system.

That meant rivers of milk flooding cedar street. The station has been cleared of the flooded milk and a suction pump has been put in place.