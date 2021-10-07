Mercy Flight helicopter crashes at Genesee County Airport

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday night, a Mercy Flight helicopter crashed at the Genesee County Airport.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on the north side of the airport between State Street Road and Bank Street Road around 9:20 p.m.

According to authorities, the helicopter had tried to land normally after returning from Strong Memorial Hospital, but made a hard landing.

The underside of the fuselage was damaged, but everyone inside the helicopter safely got out. They were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The Sheriff’s Office says the cause of the incident remains to be unknown.

