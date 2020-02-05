Medicaid redesign team members announced

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Members of the Medicaid Redesign Team were announced on Tuesday.

The team was created by Governor Andrew Cuomo to create a plan to find $2.5 billion in medicaid savings in the next fiscal year.

The members specialize in healthcare, finance, education, advocacy and more.

The public and health care stakeholders can also submit recommendations online starting February 11.

According to the governor’s websites, the MRT II recommendations should address:

The drivers of greater-than-projected costs and growth in the Medicaid program;

Models of healthcare delivery to improve care management for beneficiaries with complex health conditions;

Existing regulations, laws and programs that hinder the modernization or achieving efficiencies in the Medicaid program and for the healthcare industry;

Ways to ensure the availability of a stable and appropriately skilled workforce, especially with respect to meeting the needs of an aging population;

Strengthening the sustainability of safety net providers serving vulnerable populations, including through regulatory reform;

Changes in the Medicaid program to achieve short-term solutions and long-term systemic changes that advance the State’s successful healthcare reform strategy while restoring financial sustainability to ensure that benefits will always be available to those who need it;

Whether any changes to the metric for calculating the Medicaid global cap are necessary;

The introduction of new data sets, data analytics and technologies to identify current and future trends and improve program oversight; and

Policies to ensure the efficient and effective use of Medicaid dollars and reduce waste, fraud and abuse.

For more information of the members, head to the governor’s website.