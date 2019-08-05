Man, 51, dies in ATV accident in northern New York

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(FILE/AP Photo/Janet Hostetter)

BEEKMANTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a 51-year-old man has died after his overturned all-terrain vehicle pinned him in shallow water in northern New York.

Troopers say the body of Robert Collins was found by a relative around 11 a.m. Sunday, four hours after he went for a ride on his ATV in the Clinton County town of Beekmantown.

Police say it appears Collins lost control of the vehicle on a trail and slid down an embankment. He was trapped beneath the overturned vehicle.

State police say Collins was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy was planned.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss