Lt. Gov. Hochul on vaping, license plates, and more

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — 18 News spoke with Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul spoke Wednesday on the importance of developing downtown Elmira and what that means to the community.

We also spoke with her on the governor’s office backing down from new license plates and the recent ban on flavored e-cigarettes.

She said on the flavor ban that she doesn’t think the public realizes how detrimental these vaping products are to health.

On the proposed license plates, she said that the purpose of the new plates were to help push new technology and that old plates might not be readable. However, some old plates are in perfect working order.