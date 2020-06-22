Live Now
Lowest COVID-19 death rate since March 21 in New York state, less than 1% of tests came back positive

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 12: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during the daily media briefing at the Office of the Governor of the State of New York on June 12, 2020 in New York City.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s daily briefings on the coronavirus are in the rear-view mirror, but the state’s progress against the pandemic continues to trend in the positive direction.

The governor’s office reported Monday morning that just 10 New Yorkers died from COVID-19 Sunday, the lowest single day death toll statewide since March 21.

Additionally, the governor’s office reported that of 56,780 tests for the virus, only 552 came back positive — .97%.

“In New York, we’ve been following the science and the data and the metrics from day one. We have the best numbers that we’ve had since this started today in New York,” Gov. Cuomo said in a press release. “Yesterday, we only had ten deaths, down from a high of 800. We have about 1,000 people in our hospitals, which is one of the lowest numbers we’ve had since this began. Because of the changes New Yorkers made, we now have the lowest transmission rate in the United States of America.”‘

Locally, Monroe County saw 18 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

